Gov. Beshear: ‘We are no longer in a plateau’, 453 new COVID-19 cases in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In Saturday’s update from the governor’s office, Kentucky announced its second-highest day of new COVID-19 cases in the state.
Governor Beshear announced that there are 453 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Saturday, bringing the total number of Kentuckians who have tested positive to 19,121.
“We have another day of really high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” Beshear said in the statement. “This is another day where it shows that we are no longer in a plateau but cases are increasing. We must act now.”
This is the second-highest single day total for positive COVID-19 cases. 577 is the highest single day total, reported back on May 5 after adding in totals from the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City.
“Today’s numbers confirm that we will need to continue to take this pandemic seriously,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health said. “These numbers demand serious attention. In addition to remaining at least six feet away from anyone from outside of your household, sanitizing your hands and other high-touch surfaces, this includes wearing a face covering any time you are in public or indoors, such as in grocery stores or business offices. Wearing a face covering is one of the most important steps we can take to keep our communities safe and continue on the path to reopening Kentucky.”
Governor Beshear also announced two new deaths due to COVID-19, a 69-year-old female and an 86-year-old male from Jefferson County. The total number of deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 is now reported as 622.
“We continue to lose people to this virus and I know you know it like I know it,” Beshear said. “We’re up to 622 lives lost. That’s tough news for today. The positive news is we’re seeing better compliance and more people wearing face coverings than ever before. It’s not a political statement. It’s a statement that you care.”
In addition, at least 475,983 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state as of Saturday. 5,258 Kentuckians have also recovered from the virus.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
