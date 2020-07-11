Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 793 new cases, 8 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health updated reports on Saturday with new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
793 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana have been reported as of Saturday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 51,079.
ISDH reported 8 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus Saturday. As of Saturday afternoon, the total number of deaths in the state of Indiana due to COVID-19 is 2,563.
So far, 558,146 COVID-19 tests have been administered according to the ISDH. 7,617 new tests were reported on Saturday.
Within Indiana’s long-term care facilities, there have been 5,581 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with 1,220 total deaths reported in those facilities.
