Kentucky and Indiana State Police enter best cruiser contest
By Greg Phelps | July 11, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT - Updated July 11 at 6:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky and Indiana State Police are in the running for the best looking cruiser contest.

Kentucky State Police won the contest in 2018.

The 2020 entry from Kentucky State Police shows the cruiser on Oakely Collins Memorial Bridge in Greenup County, Kentucky.

KSP enters best cruiser contest (Source: The American Association of State Troopers)

Indiana State police also entered the competition with a picture showing their Trooper car and SUV.

ISP enters best cruiser contest (Source: The American Association of State Troopers)

Voting ends on Tuesday July 21 at Noon.

You can vote for Kentucky or Indiana State Police by clicking or tapping here.

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premier in the January month of the AAST 2021 wall calendar.

