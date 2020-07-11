KSP: Child dies in Ohio Co. crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple authorities report that at least one person died in a fatal wreck on Friday evening.
According to Kentucky State Police, I-165 was shut down at the 52-mile marker in Ohio County because of the deadly crash, which involved a semi and pick-up truck.
Kentucky State Police say both vehicles were traveling southbound when the driver of the pick-up truck ran into the back of the semi for an unknown reason. Authorities say ten-year-old Isaac Sterett of Owensboro was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ohio County Coroner Elvis Doolin.
Officials state the driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the hospital for a broken arm.
KSP says three other juveniles in the pick-up truck were injured and taken to the hospital. Authorities say one of the three juveniles was later flown to Norton Hospital in Louisville listen in serious condition.
We are told the driver of the semi was not hurt
Officials told 14 News that two helicopters flew over to pick up the patients who were injured in the wreck. The southbound lanes of I-165 were closed for over six hours as state troopers reconstructed the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
