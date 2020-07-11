More than 400 sign up for free COVID-19 testing at St. Stephen Baptist Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare, in partnership with St. Stephen Baptist Church, hosted an event allowing people to receive free testing for COVID-19 Saturday.
The drive-thru testing event at the church, located on South 15th Street, allowed anyone who wanted a test to register and make an appointment.
Norton Healthcare said that as of Saturday morning, more than 400 people had signed up to get tested.
Volunteers at St. Stephen Baptist Church said that with a lot of things going on in the city, it felt good to see so many people step up to continue testing.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on, but we wanted to bring awareness that COVID is real and we still need to pay attention to it,” Pat Mathison, volunteer coordinator of the event, said. “So it’s important for us to not get tested once, but to continue to get tested to make sure we are not carrying the virus.”
St. Stephen Baptist Church said they are hopeful to work with Norton Healthcare for future drive-thru screenings.
