‘Outta the Bars, Into the Streets’: Members of Louisville’s music scene march in support of Black lives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds in Louisville’s music scene marched Saturday in support of justice and Black lives.
Kara Rexx, a street medic and march organizer, tells WAVE 3 the march was planned to raise awareness.
“Once you’re on the ground and you’re marching with us, you see the reaction we get from the community compared to the reaction we get from police,” Rexx said. “It’s definitely about bringing everybody together to show them this is how we’re treated.”
According to a Facebook event, a variety of performers were invited to attend the march including “hip hop heads, punks, fans of jazz and experimental music, metalheads, burlesque performers, DJs, composers, radio personalities, venue owners and employees, rockers and record stores.”
Participants were encouraged to bring instruments, friends, and comfortable shoes as they walked two miles from Planet of the Tapes, a bar on Barret Ave., to Jefferson Square Park.
At the park, musicians took to the stage and performed for protesters as part of a “love and healing” ceremony.
Rexx said the event was organized in about two days and she was overwhelmed by the support.
“Louisville has such a massive music scene and everybody kind of has their own groups, but it’s all still one community,” she said. “I feel more support on that patch of grass downtown than I have in my entire life and it’s just a beautiful thing to be a part of.”
