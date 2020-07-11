Protesters ‘black out’ Jefferson Square Park, march to mural in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters dressed in all black gathered in downtown Louisville at Jefferson Square park around 6 p.m. Friday evening with an agenda of unity. The group walked in formation to West Louisville where a mural was recently painted. The mural displays pictures of Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, George Floyd and others.
People were asked to dress in all black from head to toe for the Black Out March.
Christopher Wells, one of the organizers of the march said it’s time for the community to come together and stick together. Wells said he’s attended almost every protest since the beginning of the unrest and acknowledges changes that have been implemented, like the Breonna Taylor Law which bans no-knock warrants in Louisville.
But Wells said he wants to see even more changes happening in the city.
“At first they didn’t do nothing, if we wouldn’t have been out here every single day they probably would’ve never did nothing,” Wells expressed. “We need justice, we need equal quality, we need an opportunity just to be great.”
The Black Out March was organized by F.I.R.M, Wells said it means Formation In Racial Matter and the group has grown through the unrest.
