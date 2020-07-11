Residents in support of Louisville Metro Police gather in Newburg neighborhood shopping center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of residents showed up at a peaceful gathering in a Newburg neighborhood shopping center Saturday morning, showcasing their support for LMPD officers.
The event was organized in the Indian Trail Shopping Center off of Preston Highway.
Master Sergeant Phil Cease, the organizer of the event, said the gathering was a way to show the men and women in law enforcement their thanks for their continued support in the wake of protests.
“We want them to know that there are people out there that care about them and their families,” Cease said. “They are human beings. Our homes are sanctuaries for them if they need it. And that we truly appreciate them for protecting us.”
Cease said that as a retired member of the United States Marine Corps for over 20 years, he’s seen some of what police are going through and knows that a little kindness can go a long way.
“We just want the police to know that we do care,” Cease said. “There are people out here that appreciate their sacrifice.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.