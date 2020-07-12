Advice on how to make wearing a mask comfortable

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) - In case you missed it, Kentucky’s mask mandate went into effect on Friday. People in Kentucky are now required to wear masks while inside public places, and outside when social distancing isn’t possible.
Wearing a mask isn’t the norm for many people, but for some it is. It’s been a way of life for healthcare providers because of their jobs.
If wearing a mask is new for you, Dr. Ryan Stanton spoke with Lexington station WKYT to give some advice since he wears masks on a regular basis.
Dr. Stanton says it just takes some getting used to. He says the way the mask is made can make a big difference.
“One strap over the ear one on the back of the neck,” Dr. Stanton said. “That makes a huge difference, but if you are using a regular mask, there are a lot of hacks out there with buttons on them to hook the masks on the buttons not on the ears themselves.”
Kids heading back to school in many districts will have to wear them as well. Dr. Stanton says get creative.
“Simply saying that it’s for the virus is it going to really trigger a five or six-year-old to comply with that request,” Dr. Stanton said. “So getting them used to wearing them, make it a game, make it entertaining. A superhero mask or something like that that gets them engaged in it.”
Wearing a mask can help you realize some of our unhealthy habits and all of the times we unconsciously touch our face, mouth, and nose.
