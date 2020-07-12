Custer gets first Cup Series win in Quaker State 400

Custer, who restarted fifth on a restart with two laps to go, made his way forward - daring to go high on track to the outside of a three-wide challenge for the lead among Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick. The 22-year old Custer held the high line and was able to get around the three veterans - ultimately holding off the 2017 series champion Truex – a two-time former Kentucky winner – by a mere .271-seconds to earn the victory.