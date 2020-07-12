Gov. Beshear: ‘What we need everybody to do is wear that mask’, 277 new cases in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The governor’s office released a Sunday update on COVID-19, asking that as cases become more serious, Kentuckians need to continue wearing masks.
“Folks, this is serious. So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. It’s a requirement, just like wearing your seatbelt. At every store, it’s no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” Beshear said in a press release. “This is just where we are in our battle as Americans and as Kentuckians against COVID-19.”
Beshear announced that there are 277 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky Sunday, which brings the total number of cases in the state to 19,389.
The update said that if cases were compared from last week - June 29 to July 5, to this week - July 6 to July 12, there’s been a 48.7 percent increase in positive cases.
“Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health said. “It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level. Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort.”
Three additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also announced in Sunday’s update, a 71-year-old male and an 87-year-old male from Fayette County, as well as an 100-year-old female from Shelby County.
The total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 625.
“It is our lives that are on the line and those of our loves ones. It’s $10 billion of our economy and whether or not businesses can stay open. It’s whether or not we can get our kids back to school,” Beshear said. “So make sure you wear that mask. We’re in a dangerous time, but it’s one that we can come through together. It’s go time. We need the very best out of everyone.”
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
