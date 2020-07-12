Grayson County Sheriff, family tests positive for COVID-19

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins announced on Facebook Sunday evening that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.
Chaffins said in the post that while he, his wife and son have all tested positive for the virus, his symptoms have been more severe.
He said that the family likely contracted the virus when traveling out west near the end of June based on their incubation period of 2-14 days.
The sheriff also said that they had traveled to states with the lowest number of cases at the time, and had less contact than in Grayson County on regular duty.
Symptoms were shared in the post in order to highlight the severity of the virus.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, I have had the flu... I’ve had the Mumps (on the pancreas), chicken pox, measles, broken neck, and had total knee replacement,” Chaffins said in the post. “If you were to combine the painful effects of all those into one, it would not touch the hell I experienced the past 6 days with this corona virus (sic). There is no comparison. Nothing that I know of or have ever experienced compares to it.”
The sheriff asks at the end of the post for people to wear masks out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Please understand this: I am not telling you to wear a mask,” Chaffins said. “We are not going to fine you or insist that you wear a mask. As your friend, I am asking you to wear a mask when you are around others and when you go out into public at least until there is a vaccine. We maintained our distance as much as we could, but did not always wear a mask... I am now paying the price. One thing that is worse than battling the virus is battling the heaviness of the burden that we could have infected someone else.”
The family says they are thankful for the phone calls and prayers, and will return making posts on Facebook and answering questions following their recovery of the virus.
