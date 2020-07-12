Grayson County Sheriff, family tests positive for COVID-19

“Please understand this: I am not telling you to wear a mask,” Chaffins said. “We are not going to fine you or insist that you wear a mask. As your friend, I am asking you to wear a mask when you are around others and when you go out into public at least until there is a vaccine. We maintained our distance as much as we could, but did not always wear a mask... I am now paying the price. One thing that is worse than battling the virus is battling the heaviness of the burden that we could have infected someone else.”