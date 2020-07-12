Heading to the Louisville City FC game? Here’s what to expect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC is ready to host their first game in the brand new Lynn Family Stadium on Sunday, as they take on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at 5:00 p.m.
“We are so excited to finally play in Lynn Family Stadium,” LouCity head coach John Hackworth said. “It is not lost during these unprecedented times that as professional athletes, we have a small part to play. Yet for the Louisville community and our amazing fans, July 12 will be a wonderful day.”
The game will air nationally on ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN App, but what about fans heading to the stadium in-person?
The match will be one of the first live and in-person sporting events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Louisville City FC has released a list of protocols that hopes to bring confidence to those who hope to cheer on the team at the stadium.
In addition to the 50 percent seating capacity within the stadium, Louisville City FC has announced these additional steps being taken to ensure fan’s health and safety.
ASM Global, the operator of Lynn Family Stadium, has created a national program called VenueShield, helping to create healthy protocols for in-person visitors.
Protocols include temperature checks at the gate, face masks required at all times within the stadium with the exception of eating and drinking, physical markers to help ensure social distancing, and the dispersal of hand sanitizing stations.
Prior to every event at the stadium, trained staff will follow CDC and local health guidelines when cleaning and disinfecting areas including touch points.
Additional guidelines include:
- All employees and vendors at Lynn Family Stadium will follow strict protocols including temperature checks, proper wearing and use of PPE including face coverings and training on proper hygiene.
- Do not attend events if you currently or in the last 14 days have been sick, experiencing a fever or other symptoms or reside with anyone who has these symptoms.
- In addition to temperature checks, all who enter Lynn Family Stadium will go through standard security screenings including metal detection.
- Lynn Family Stadium will be a cash-free operation during this time. Concessions and merchandise locations will be credit /debit card only.
- To alleviate crowding in the restrooms, staff will control access to stay within 50% of the capacity.
Lynn Family Stadium also tweeted out a detailed schedule for ticket holders, letting them know their arrival time based on ticket section.
For more information on Louisville City FC and tonight’s game, visit their website.
