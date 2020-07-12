Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 560 new cases, 4 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Department of Health has provided an update Sunday morning on new COVID-19 positive cases in the state.
According to the ISDH, 560 new positive cases have been reported in Indiana Sunday. This brings the total number of positive cases in Indiana to 51,612.
Four new deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Sunday afternoon by the ISDH, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 2,567.
In addition, 6,554 tests had been administered and reported Sunday, bringing the total number tested to at least 564,647 according to the Indiana COVID-19 data report.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 7,524 total patients have been hospitalized in Indiana due to the virus, and 1,592 total patients have been admitted within the ICU as July 12.
38,623 total patients have recovered in Indiana according to reports from the Regenstrief Institute. The percentage of recoveries on positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana is now reported as 76.6 percent Sunday morning.
