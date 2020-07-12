Local Revolutionary Black Panther Chapter responds to armed Protest in Louisville

My name is General Ahamara Mathis of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party here in Louisville, KY. We are a non for profit 501c4 corporation. We are a political party and military. We still abide by the same original 10 point platform of the original black panther party of self-defense of 1966, established by Bobby Seale and Huey P. Newton. I had the honors of opening for Bobby Seale here in Louisville, KY at the Kentucky Alliance against racial and political repression 45th annual dinner December 2019 at Hotel Louisville. I’m here to inform that the Black Liberation Movement (BLM) has its infiltrators. Dr. Alli Muhammad who claims to be Chief of operations of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party is a fraud. I have met him and he has been in my home. He is a con artist who has positioned himself under the guise of Black Panthers to manipulate women and collect money for his own gain. He has been banned from St. Louis, Chicago, and Michigan. The original Black Panthers in Detroit got in contact with me to inform me they could not identify this man. I have reason to believe he works with the CIA or FBI or just a plain fool. He recruits off FB. I have plenty of literature and findings as evidence to expose his fraud. At this time I would like a full investigation on who he is. He is a threat to the black community for he preys on the vulnerability of black people and stages events for personal recognition. We, the RBPP of Louisville has worked very hard for our community in the West end. These are old counterplot tricks and its time to expose the fraud.”