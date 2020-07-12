Local Revolutionary Black Panther Chapter responds to armed Protest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of armed protesters marched in Louisville Saturday. The group said they traveled from Florida.
Dr. Alli Muhammad led the march, he said his group represents the Revolutionary Black Panther Party.
“If you threaten our lives or put our lives in imminent threat or danger, we have a human right to respond to that with force,” Muhammad explained. “And even deadly force.”
We reached out to the Louisville Revolutionary Black Panther Party Chapter who said the group from Florida is not affiliated with them.
General Ahamara Mathis with the Louisville Revolutionary Black Panther Party Chapter sent WAVE 3 this statement:
My name is General Ahamara Mathis of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party here in Louisville, KY. We are a non for profit 501c4 corporation. We are a political party and military. We still abide by the same original 10 point platform of the original black panther party of self-defense of 1966, established by Bobby Seale and Huey P. Newton. I had the honors of opening for Bobby Seale here in Louisville, KY at the Kentucky Alliance against racial and political repression 45th annual dinner December 2019 at Hotel Louisville. I’m here to inform that the Black Liberation Movement (BLM) has its infiltrators. Dr. Alli Muhammad who claims to be Chief of operations of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party is a fraud. I have met him and he has been in my home. He is a con artist who has positioned himself under the guise of Black Panthers to manipulate women and collect money for his own gain. He has been banned from St. Louis, Chicago, and Michigan. The original Black Panthers in Detroit got in contact with me to inform me they could not identify this man. I have reason to believe he works with the CIA or FBI or just a plain fool. He recruits off FB. I have plenty of literature and findings as evidence to expose his fraud. At this time I would like a full investigation on who he is. He is a threat to the black community for he preys on the vulnerability of black people and stages events for personal recognition. We, the RBPP of Louisville has worked very hard for our community in the West end. These are old counterplot tricks and its time to expose the fraud.”
According to TheRevolutionaryBlackPantherParty.org, a website given to us from Dr. Muhammad, Muhammad is listed as The General In Command for RBPP. Muhammad said he represents the national level of this organization.
During Saturday’s march, the group marched from David McAtee’s restaurant in west Louisville to Jefferson Square Park. Muhammad is calling for harsher punishments following police brutality & officer-involved deaths and plans to present legislation to congress called the Law Enforcement Accountability Act.”That will change the actual ongoing miscarriage of justice when it comes to law enforcement,” Muhammad said. “Carrying out crimes against humanity, against people of African descent.”The group said they will continue traveling across the country to demand answers from the government until there’s change.”We also site charges against genocide against the united states government for allowing this to go on,” Muhammad added. “Not just in the state of Kentucky or the city of Louisville but throughout the country.”
