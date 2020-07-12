Louisville man drowns at Clark County lake, officials conducting death investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway by Indiana Conservation Officers following a Louisville man drowning in a Clark County lake Saturday.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 32-year-old Cory Dugger from Louisville was found shortly after 5:00 p.m. after going missing in Deam Lake.
A press release from Indiana DNR said that Clark County Dispatch received calls around 5:15 p.m. shortly after Dugger had disappeared beneath the surface of the lake while swimming outside the designated area.
Dugger was pulled from the water by bystanders, who initiated CPR.
An Indiana State Police trooper arrived shortly afterward and administered an automated external difibrillator, assisting with CPR until EMS arrived.
Attempts to revive Dugger were unsuccessful, and he was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Indiana DNR said that Dugger was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. Conservation officers said in the press release that wearing a life jacket is strongly encouraged when on or around bodies of water.
The case remains under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.
