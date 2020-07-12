Northbound lanes reopened on I-65 near Bullitt County following crash reconstruction

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are now back open on Interstate 65 North near mile marker 117 in Bullitt County according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The lanes were blocked starting around 9:30 a.m. according to KYTC in order for Bullitt County Police to reconstruct a deadly crash that occurred on July 10.
Shepherdsville Police were notified of the crash on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the 117 mile marker on I-65 North. A crash was reported to police at the location between a tractor trailer and an SUV.
One person had died from the accident, no details were given as to which vehicle they were driving.
KYTC had traffic being detoured off at exit 117 while lanes were blocked.
