One killed in motorcycle crash on I-64

By Brett Martin | July 12, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 8:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle crash.

Initial reports say the crash happened around 7:45 Sunday evening on I-64 near Mellwood Ave.

LMPD says the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was speeding when they lost control and hit a cable barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger on the bike was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other vehicles were involved

As of 8:30 Sunday evening the road is still closed to traffic while the crash is investigated.

