Pittsburgh spoils LouCity home opener 3-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three months late, Louisville City FC finally got to play in front of fans at the brand new Lynn Family Stadium.
Albeit socially distanced, masked fans.
Speedy Williams got them on their feet with his strike into the left corner in the 18th minute to give LouCity a 1-0 lead.
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC did not fully cooperate with the party. They evened the score at 1-1 at the half and then less than a minute into the second half Robbie Mertz gave them the lead for good.
Pittsburgh wins it 3-1. LouCity falls to 1-1.
