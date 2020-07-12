Police searching for missing Kentucky teenager last seen on July 2

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WAVE) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing Kentucky teenager last seen more than a week ago.
17-year-old Chris Melder was last seen off of Dog Branch School Road, just west of London, Ky. on July 2.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Reed is investigating Melder’s sdisappearance.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.