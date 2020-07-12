Two injured in crash involving Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are hurt after a crash involving a Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy’s car.
The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that the crash happened Saturday night at 10:55 pm.
The post said two people were taken to the hospital, but it’s currently unknown if the deputy was one of those patients.
Firefighters helped with medical care and cleaning up the scene.
Taylorsville Police, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office and the Louisville Metro Police Department also responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.