The University of Kentucky is capping tuition and mandatory fees for Fall 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The University of Kentucky announced it will cap tuition and mandatory fees for all full-time undergraduate students regardless of how many in-class or online classes a student takes.
The tuition and mandatory fees will be capped at $6,242 for full time undergraduate students and $15, 647 dollars for non-resident students.
University Of Kentucky officials estimate the change will cost the university about $5 million in lost tuition revenue.
The university will evaluate whether to continue capping tuition for the Spring 2021 semester.
The first day of class for undergraduate students for the fall semester will be August 17th.
