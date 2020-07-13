Amy McGrath stops makes campaign appearance in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amy McGrath, who is looking to beat Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell in the upcoming general election, was in Louisville Monday.
McGrath stopped by the Peace Presbyterian Church in Newburg as they handed out boxes of food as part of their monthly food pantry.
The second Monday of every month is a busy one at the church. Church members collects donations to give out to families in the neighboring areas.
This Monday, volunteers were briefly joined by McGrath.
“These are lovely ladies out here,” McGrath said. “They love their community and they love their fellow citizen, and that’s why I’m here.”
McGrath, dawning a camo print face mask, wanted a chance to hear from some Louisvillians.
She trailed Democratic opponent Charles Booker by over 30,000 votes in Jefferson County in this year's primary election.
McGrath faced some criticism for not getting involved in on going demonstrations and protests across the state.
She said she hopes to be out a lot during her campaign in the coming months, and added there are ways to do it safely during a global health crisis.
“The most important thing right now is this pandemic,” McGrath said, “and getting it under control, so the last thing I want to do is put people’s public health in jeopardy in the middle of a campaign. We can do this the right way.”
McGrath also said she planned on stopping by other places in Louisville to talk to some of the city's leaders.
McConnell was also on the campaign trail Monday in Eastern Kentucky.
The food pantry at Peace Presbyterian is available for people in the following zip codes: 40213, 40218 and 40219.
Each family that stops by can pick up one box from the church on the distribution days once a month.
