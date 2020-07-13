Beachgoers stress safety after Louisville man dies while swimming in Deam Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 48 hours after a Louisville man died while swimming in Deam Lake, several people enjoyed their afternoon there Monday.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources revealed 32-year-old Cory Dugger was found shortly after 5:00 p.m. after going missing in Deam Lake Saturday. Conservation Officer Jim Schreck told WAVE 3 News Dugger was swimming beyond the designated area of the lake without a life jacket on when he began struggling. Dugger was pulled from the water by bystanders, who initiated CPR.
“[They] kind of formed a human chain and pulled him out, got him to shore and started doing CPR,” Schreck said. “Multiple individuals started doing that. Unfortunately, their efforts were not successful.”
An Indiana State Police trooper arrived shortly afterward and administered an automated external defibrillator, assisting with CPR until EMS arrived. Attempts to revive Dugger were unsuccessful, and he was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Monday, people at the beach told WAVE 3 News Saturday’s incident was still fresh in their minds.
”Absolutely,” Amy Mclain said. “[My family] talked about it last night, as a matter of fact. The rules [are] that we wear our life jacket even if friends don’t, and we always follow the rules and stay in the swim area even if friends don’t, and we talked about it again as we pulled up to the parking lot.”
Mclain said it’s important for parents to keep a close eye on their children while they play in the water, especially at Deam Lake where there are no lifeguards.
“There’s not a lifeguard on duty, so as a parent you have to be aware and off your devices and paying attention to your kids,” she stressed.
Schreck said wearing a life jacket is strongly encouraged when on or around bodies of water.
“I know sometimes it’s not the popular or the cool thing to do, but if you’re going to be in water or in any type of natural body of water, we encourage people to put a life jacket on or take some type of floatation device out there with you.”
The case remains under investigation by Indiana Conservation officers.
