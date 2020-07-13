Beshear announces 277 new cases and 4 new deaths, compares masks to seat belts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday confirmed 277 new cases of the coronavirus around the state, and four more deaths.
During his media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said there have been 19,653 positive tests, and a total of 629 deaths.
Among the newest cases, 78 were reported in Fayette County, which is also where three of the four newest deaths were reported.
At Kentucky’s day care facilities, a total of 20 staff members and nine children have tested positive.
And at the state’s 211 longterm-care facilities, 2,117 residents and 1,090 staff members have been diagnosed. A total of 409 deaths have been reported.
Beshear said Kentucky ranks 26th in the country in total tests administered (480,372), and among those top 26, the commonwealth boasts the lowest positivity rate, which currently stands at 4.35 percent.
“That’s up fairly significantly from a couple weeks ago,” Beshear said.
The governor also said a rollback in the reopenings of busineses across the state is on the table if the spike in new cases continues. He also said the state is still in good shape, despite the increase in cases, in terms of hospital and ICU beds, as well as ventilators.
Once again, Beshear reminded Kentuckians to wear face masks in order to slow the spread of the virus that has killed more than 130,000 Americans, adding that there are three key reasons to do so: The health and safety of residents, restarting Kentucky’s economy and opening schools.
“(Wearing masks) is what the American people and the people of Kentucky want to see from their neighbors,” he said, citing a survey that found 73 percent of Kentucky residents support a mandate requiring everyone to “wear a mask in indoor places such as grocery stores, schools, retail stores, and certain outdoor places, such as mass gatherings.”
The governor also compared the mask mandate to the state law requiring drivers to wear seat belts.
“It’s the type of safety and regulation that’s gonna keep us safe, and guess what? It’s not gonna last forever,” he said. “It’s just until we know that our people are safe.”
Beshear also said like the seat belt law, the mask mandate shouldn’t be viewed as an infringement on personal liberties; it should be viewed as a safety precaution to help keep people healthy and to slow the spread of the virus.
This story is being updated.
