Breonna Taylor case: Timeline of events 4 months after the March LMPD shooting

In a letter to the Mayor, eight members of the Metro Council demanded the mayor’s office provide them any documentation related to the Vision Russell Project and an LMPD squad called Placed Based Investigations, or PBI, which was named on previous drug warrants on Glover’s Elliott Avenue home. In response, Fischer held his own press conference in which he denied any member of his administration, Develop Louisville or Community Development had conversations with LMPD about clearing the neighborhood around Elliot Avenue out.