Breonna Taylor protests continue 4 months after her death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least 100 protesters took to the streets of downtown Louisville on Monday morning to demand justice in the death investigation of Breonna Taylor.
July 13 marked four months since Taylor was shot in her home by LMPD narcotics officers issuing a search warrant in March.
Monday’s protest began at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza located at 6th and Jefferson streets. From there, the group marched to the steps of Louisville Metro Hall for the Until Justice rally.
Several community leaders addressed the crowd including Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds and pastor Timothy Findley from the Kingdom Fellowship Life Center.
“This is about more than Breonna Taylor,” Reynolds said. “This about the FOP. This is about the mayor. This is about the attorney general. This is about Louisville. This is about Kentucky. This is about Breonna Taylor. This about change in our city. This is about investment in the West End. This is about changing outcomes.”
The demand for justice was the theme of the protest and organizers said there will be no peace until justice is served.
“We’re going to use everything we have until we get justice,” Adrian Baker with Christ Way Missionary Baptist Church said. “Not just for this city, but for this nation and for the world.”
