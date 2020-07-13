FORECAST: Heat builds, humidity a day behind

- Heat index nearing 100° Wednesday
- Scattered thunderstorms later this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be clear overnight with temperatures falling into the 60s. Expect patchy fog in time for the morning commute with light winds.
Humidity levels will be tolerable once again Tuesday, but heat will build into the lower 90s. Sunshine will be plentiful during the day on Tuesday, but that stagnant air means a Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be in place for sensitive groups.
Tomorrow night will be another cool one with lows in the 60s for most.
Mid to upper 90s are possible on Wednesday as the heat really surges in. It will likely be the hottest day of 2020 so far! Heat index values will get close to if not hit 100 degrees during the afternoon as most locations stay dry.
