FORECAST: Heat & humidity build this week

- Heat index nearing 100° Wednesday
- Scattered thunderstorms later this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pleasant weather continues into the evening with a mainly clear sky and comfortable temperatures.
The International Space Station will be visible at 10:47 p.m. looking to the SW to ENE about 60 degrees up. It is a perfect night for viewing!
Humidity levels will be tolerable once again Tuesday, but the heat will build into the lower 90s. Sunshine will be plentiful during the day on Tuesday, but that stagnant air means a Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be in place for sensitive groups.
Tomorrow night will be another cool one with lows in the 60s for most.
Mid to upper 90s are possible on Wednesday as the heat really surges in. It will likely be the hottest day of 2020 so far! Heat index values will get close to if not hit 100 degrees during the afternoon as most locations stay dry.
Highs will likely range a couple of degrees on either side of the mid-90s. A daily thunderstorm chance may keep temperatures from reaching into the upper 90s most days this week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.