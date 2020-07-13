FORECAST: Less humid, sunny to start the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy dense fog is an issue for some this morning; mainly in valleys and near bodies of water. The fog mixes out by mid-morning leaving us with less humid conditions under sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight features mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures. Expect lows in the 60s across the region.
The driest air we’ll see this week moves in tomorrow. It will be mostly sunny as we get to enjoy the lower humidity. Heat, however, begins to build back across the region as highs return to the 90s. Tomorrow night will be another cool one with lows in the 60s for most.
The heat is still there for later in the week but it doesn’t look as intense as it may get interrupted by thunderstorms at times.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.