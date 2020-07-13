Former UofL player Robbie Valentine to host free basketball camp at California Community Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of local businesses and community organizations will team up for a basketball and wellness camp in the California neighborhood.
Former University of Louisville player Robbie Valentine along with Volunteers of America, Republic Bank, Black Lives Matter, and Metro Louisville Parks and Recreation will host the camp to provide a safe, healthy and fun outlet for kids.
“We want to teach learning skills,” Valentine said. “We want to talk to the kids about the importance of staying off the streets and getting in trouble.”
The free basketball camp is for kids ages 5 to 15. It will take place at the California Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to noon on July 27, 28 and 29.
In addition to the clinic, the camp will feature free dental screenings by Dr. Kwane Watson and Kare Dental. Vision screenings by Dr. Mark Lynn and Visionworks will also be free.
“We will be passing out toothbrushes and doing screenings at the event,” Watson said. “But if these individuals need more comprehensive care later on we will be more than welcome to go to their homes and provide those services for them as well.”
Organizers said they will implement health and safety guidelines at the camp due to the pandemic.
Camp enrollment will be limited. To sign your child up click here.
