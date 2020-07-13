Healthier option of cauliflower rice now being tested at Chipotle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking to make a healthy change in your diet, here’s some good news. Chipotle is testing out cauliflower rice.
The plant-based alternative is being tested in 55 restaurants in Denver and Wisconsin this month as an option for those who don’t eat grains, or who may be trying to cut some calories. There’s no word yet on when or if the cauliflower rice option will expand to more locations.
The cauliflower rice has four carbs per serving, which is a fraction of the carbs in white or brown rice., and it works for anyone on a paleo or low-carb keto diet.
The swap will cost you an extra two-dollars.
