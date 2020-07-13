Kentucky Kingdom releases statement on Facebook video featuring incident between two teenagers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom has released a statement on a video shared on social media featuring an incident between teenagers outside of the theme park.
The incident was recorded outside of the park on Thursday, July 9.
Jessi O’Daniel, Kentucky Kingdom’s vice president of guest experience said around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, there was a scuffle between two teenagers outside of the park’s front gates near the parking lots.
Kentucky Exposition Center Security as well as Kentucky Kingdom’s Public Safety Officers responded and stopped the disturbance.
O’Daniel said that in an abundance of caution, the Kentucky Exposition Center contacted MetroSafe who dispatched police to the scene. Once officers arrived, the disturbance had ended.
No other details were given at this time.
WAVE 3 News reached out to the individual who recorded the footage. They denied comment and refused usage of the video.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.