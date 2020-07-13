Lane closures on the Gene Snyder this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you frequently drive on the Gene Snyder, there are some lane closures you need to be aware of. Crews will be performing striping work on part of KY 841 South on Wednesday, July 15. The two right lanes of the Gene Snyder South between U.S. 42 and I-71 will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.