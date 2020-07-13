Lane closures on the Gene Snyder this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you frequently drive on the Gene Snyder, there are some lane closures you need to be aware of. Crews will be performing striping work on part of KY 841 South on Wednesday, July 15. The two right lanes of the Gene Snyder South between U.S. 42 and I-71 will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crews will restripe a portion of the far-right lane to change it to an exit-only lane to I-71 South (Exit 35 B). New overhead signs are already in place. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during the striping. Overhead message boards will notify drivers of the work.
The date and duration may change, if weather or unforseen delays occur.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.