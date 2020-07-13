At least one person found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting in the Park Hill and Algonquin area Monday night. At least one person is reportedly injured.
According to a Metrosafe spokesperson, officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Hill Street around 9:40 p.m.
Once police arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
LMPD investigators, Louisville Fire crews and Louisville EMS are at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
