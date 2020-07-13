At least one person found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville

At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday. (Source: Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri | July 13, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 10:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting in the Park Hill and Algonquin area Monday night. At least one person is reportedly injured.

According to a Metrosafe spokesperson, officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Hill Street around 9:40 p.m.

Once police arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

LMPD investigators, Louisville Fire crews and Louisville EMS are at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

