LMPD: Man killed in Portland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Louisville are investigating after a man was found shot in Portland Monday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 2400 block of Lytle Avenue. They found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Mitchell said there are currently no suspects in the shooting.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
