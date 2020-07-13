LMPD: 1 person killed, 3 others injured in shooting on West Hill St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly four-person shooting that reportedly happened in the Park Hill and Algonquin area Monday night. One of the shooting victims is dead.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers first responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Hill Street around 9:40 p.m. Once police arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Just moments later, officers were called to a Thorntons gas station at 7th Street Road and Algonquin Parkway where three people with gunshot wounds called for help. Mitchell said those victims were also shot on West Hill Street.
All four victims were transported to UofL Hospital for treatment where one later died.
The names of the victims haven’t been released. There is no word on possible suspects.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
