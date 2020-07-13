Man accused of shooting through wall, hitting victim in head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot in the head when a bullet was fired through a wall in a St. Matthews apartment.
David Faulkner, 32, fired an AR-15 style rifle at the headboard of his bed around 12:25 a.m. Sunday in Jamestown apartments, according to an arrest slip. Police said the bullet went though the headboard and the bedroom wall, into an adjoining closet and through the closet doors before hitting the victim.
The condition of the victim has not been released.
The arrest slip states Faulkner’s wife was in the living room at the time of the shooting and his behavior “created a substantial danger of death of serious injury” to her.
Faulkner was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.
