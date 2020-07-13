Man arrested following shooting, carjacking in Clark County

UTICA, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case involving a shooting in Utica Monday morning.
Police uploaded photos on Facebook searching for Christopher Applegate, a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Upper River Road around 8:45 a.m. Monday.
Clark County Sheriff Public Information Officer Scottie Maples said that Applegate drove away from the scene and had crashed his vehicle.
Following a second car crash with a passenger vehicle, Maples said the Utica town board president, who was driving nearby, stopped to render aid to the crash victim. Applegate then carjacked his vehicle and proceeded to crash it.
Applegate fled on foot and was said to have climbed a large, steep bluff in the area before he was caught by police. A call from an area resident was able to lead police to Applegate’s location and apprehend him.
“We were able to with our communication with the local residents, make contact with a lot of them in the area, make sure he hadn’t broken into their house,” Officer Maples said. “And the local business, the conservation club, we searched it. And then after speaking to someone in the bluff, they were able to call us and say that they think they were able to locate him and we were able to respond and arrest the subject.”
The victim of the initial shooting was shot in the leg. The woman was transported to University Hospital and is expected to recover.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.