Many Black-owned Louisville businesses thriving thanks to community support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Businesses in Downtown Louisville have been struggling to stay afloat after rioting and looting ravaged stores. However, in a turn toward positivity, people have been advocating to support not just businesses and stores downtown, but specifically restaurants and shops with Black owners across the city.
Mark T’s Slab House, a Louisville Black-owned restaurant on Preston Highway, has a menu that was curated and sure to make any barbecue lover’s mouth water. Co-owner Damon Vinson and his family work day in and out to feed people who drive in or walk up to order.
“Everything is homemade,” Vinson explained to WAVE 3 News. “Our barbecue sauce, coleslaw, baked beans, everything is homemade.”
Mark T’s is just one of many Louisville businesses run by Black owners. Over the past several months, civil unrest in the city has been at the forefront of most people’s minds, including Vinson’s.
Vinson says he appreciates the recent push to support Black businesses during a time of civil strain.
”I always said, ‘All lives matter,‘” Vinson admitted, “but right now, black lives matter. It’s time for a change.”
His family-run restaurant has seen an increase in business lately on top of the influx in customers they’ve served for takeout during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vinson says without the community’s loyalty and his family’s work, which includes a barbecue sauce recipe that is 150 years old, his dreams wouldn’t be a reality.
“It’s hard work and dedication,” Vinson said. “It takes a whole team effort to keep a successful business going every day.”
