People awaiting COVID-19 results should self-isolate if possible to keep virus from spreading

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With greater demand for COVID-19 testing, results are taking longer, and doctors and public health officials are worried that people are getting back to their daily lives while they wait.
The problem is that that could lead to more people spreading the virus.
WAVE 3 News found folks lining up Monday at a Norton Healthcare testing site on Poplar Level Road to find out if they have the coronavirus.
“I had a pretty good fever for about three days, " Louisvillian Fred Heil said, adding that he felt bad, so he got tested, then just 10 days ago found out he was positive. “The fever got better. The big problem is, I’ve just had no energy at all, no appetite.”
Once he was feeling more like himself, he decided to go back in line to be tested again Monday, hoping for a negative result. He said he needs two negative tests to go back to his accounting job.
In the meantime, two daughters are living upstairs, and Heil’s wife is trying to stay away from him.
“We have one bathroom downstairs,” Sissy Heil explained, “and every time I go in it, I scrub it down, and then Lysol.”
That’s what everyone tested should do, health experts said, whether you have symptoms or not.
Unless scheduled for an upcoming procedure, Norton’s average wait time is five to seven days.
Alexis Owens, a Norton Healthcare nurse practitioner, said, “We recommend that everyone that’s being tested go home and self-isolate. In an ideal situation, that’s the best thing to do. However, we do understand that’s not always possible, and when that’s not possible, people should definitely be wearing their mask and practicing good hand hygiene.”
Owens said you must also social distance, and stay away from those with compromised immune systems. It’s what Tawana Lynch said she’s doing.
“I’ve been told I have to self-quarantine, " Lynch said after getting tested, “so I will be headed home from here.”
That won’t be easy. Lynch has two jobs in French Lick, Ind. She’s an administrative assistant and a restaurant server.
“I had to contact both of my jobs and tell them that I could not come in,” she said, adding that not getting paid for a week is a major hardship. Despite living paycheck to paycheck like many folks, she said she hopes others being tested also will be cautious.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a testing site at Louisville’s Southern High School, operating from Tuesday through Friday.
The state’s testing sites can be found on the Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Norton Healthcare’s site on Poplar Level Road tests patients with upcoming procedures in the morning and the general public in the afternoon. Click here for more information.
