Person shot on Lytle Street in Portland, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Louisville are investigating a shooting involving at least one victim in Portland.
Metrosafe says a person was reported shot Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lytle Street.
The victim’s condition has not been revealed. LMPD officers, Louisville fire crews and EMS crews are responding.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.