Silver Creek HS football player tests positive for COVID-19 after one practice with team

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - After eight months of not practicing due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Silver Creek High School football team is taking full advantage of starting up their program again after the Indiana Department of Health released suggested guidelines for student-athletes. The team had its first practice on July 6.
Within the first week of practice, one of the players tested positive for the coronavirus, though he wasn’t displaying any symptoms. The school’s athletic director, John Dablow, said the player only practiced for one day.
“I believe he was tested because a family member that works in the health care industry that lives with him was tested and tested positive,” Dablow explained to WAVE 3 News.
The Indiana Department of Health has a list of re-entry guidelines teams should consider before practicing, and Dablow said they’re following those guidelines. Athletes and coaches are required to wear masks and each player must go through a health screening.
“We’ve also put the athletes into these cohort groups in case we do get a case,” Dablow said.
Those groups are made up of 10-12 athletes who plan to practice twice a week. The teammates and coaches who were in the same group as the asymptomatic player are now self-quarantining.
“Ultimately, our goal is their health and safety and we are doing everything we know to do,” Dablow explained.
The team doesn’t have a plan yet for a possible season but they are expecting masks and social distancing rules to be in the equation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.