State Senator Max Wise tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Republican State Senator Max Wise has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement.
Wise announced on Monday that he began experiencing very mild symptoms on Thursday, July 9. He said that he contacted his local health care provider on Friday and was given two tests, both of which returned positive.
He said that since the test Friday afternoon, he has felt fine and is no longer experiencing symptoms. Wise said that he would self-quarantine until cleared by the local health department.
The statement also said that Max’s wife, Heather, also was tested as a precaution and her tests came back negative.
Wise said that he continues to be thankful to health care workers who continue to work on the front lines during the pandemic.
“Our healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines every day are true patriots in providing care for others who are much worse off than I am,” Wise said in the statement. “For that, we owe them a debt of gratitude.”
The senator will handle all communications online and attend meetings remotely while in quarantine, and has also informed Senate leadership, the Legislative Research Commission and the Governor of his current situation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.