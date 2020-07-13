3 UK players, staff test positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A few University of Kentucky student athletes and staff who were tested for the novel coronavirus had positive results.
According to UK athletics officials, 42 players from the men’s basketball, volleyball and women’s soccer teams went through an initial screening process and three players tested positive for a past inflection through antibody testing. Officials said an additional 41 student-athletes and 21 staff members participated in proactive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic testing, and three people who returned positive results self-quarantined.
All 108 football players participating in workouts and 58 essential staff members have tested negative.
The football, men’s basketball, volleyball and men and women’s soccer teams are the only teams that have returned to campus.
UK did not specify if the positive results were from players or staff, or which team the positive results were involved with.
