All lead water service lines removed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – All lead service lines that deliver drinking water have been removed and now the Louisville Water Company is wanting to help customers remove lead lines on their property.
According to the Louisville Water Company, approximately 74,000 lead service lines that were installed between 1860 and 1936 have been removed. The process took more than 50 years and cost more than $50 million.
Lead is no longer in the water when it leaves the treatment plants, it enters drinking water as it travels through pipes and plumbing in homes, officials said. There is no safe level of lead in drinking water.
“We know that there is no safe blood lead level for children,” Louisville Metro Department of Public Health director and Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, the ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. We are fortunate that lead in drinking water is not a public health concern in Louisville. I applaud our partners at Louisville Water Company for ensuring all water service lines are lead-free and taking the extra step to help customers remove their own lead service lines on their properties.”
The Louisville Water Company said customers are responsible for lines on their property. In order to get lead lines replaced, the company will pay up to 50 percent of the cost for a licensed plumber to replace a private outdoor lead service line, up to $1,500.
Louisville Water Foundation can assist with costs for customers who meet a certain criteria.
A free water quality lead test kit can be requested by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.