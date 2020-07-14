Beshear: ‘The virus isn’t playing and neither are we’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a staggering 576 new cases of the coronavirus across the state.
“If 400 made you gulp, 576 ought to create a knot in your stomach,” he said.
That new number pushes the state total above the 20,000 mark -- 20,223 to be exact.
“This virus isn’t playing and neither are we,” Beshear said, once again, urging Kentuckians to take precautions and take the pandemic seriously. “It’s time to stop the silliness and the games.”
The governor also reported six new deaths, bringing the state total to 635.
Of the new cases, Beshear said 74 of them were reported in Jefferson County, and nine of them are kids age 5 or younger, including an 11-month-old.
“Our actions over the next 10 days to 14 days ... are gonna determine whether we continue to be a leader ... we continue to be one of the best states in the country, or if we go the route of Arizona,” which is calling in refrigeration trucks because morgues across the state are getting full, Beshear said. “The more cases we have, the more death follows.”
Beshear said a total of 494,343 Kentuckians have been tested, returning a positivity rate of 3.95 percent. He said there are 243 people currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus, and 90 are in an ICU. But the governor repeated what he said Monday, that available hospital beds isn’t currently an issue. He said there are about 5,000 hospital beds across Kentucky; only 3,200 (64 percent) of them were occupied as of Tuesday.
