Cameron releases statement after protesters lead demonstration outside of his home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters have gathered outside a house just recently purchased by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Several dozen protesters were seen sitting in the front yard of Cameron’s new home in Graymoor-Devondale neighborhood. Several others were seen on WAVE 3 News’ Facebook Live stream of the incident (watch below) being walked off in handcuffs by LMPD officers.
Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her apartment back in March. Monday brought the four-month mark of her death, and the three officers who fired their weapons that night remain uncharged.
WAVE 3 News’ David Mattingly reported that Tuesday’s protest “has been the most organized, professional protest I’ve seen on either side since this all started.” Protests began around Louisville in late May, mostly in support of Taylor, but more recently, protesters have targeted Cameron, LMPD and Mayor Greg Fischer.
Until Freedom, a national protest organization, is in Louisville this week and is one of the groups behind the planning of Tuesday’s march to Cameron’s house, Mattingly reported. He also said the group has coached protesters on how to act, what not to do, etc. Some of those who have gathered are from Louisville; others are not, Mattingly reported.
Cameron just closed on the house on July 2, according to PVA records. He announced Monday -- for the second time -- that his office’s investigation into the Taylor killing is still ongoing, urging interested parties to remain patient.
Cameron released the following statement regarding the protest:
“From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth. The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate.' That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”
Several people were arrested at Cameron’s property during the demonstration. WAVE 3 News will update a separate article with those details once they become available.
