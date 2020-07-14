FORECAST: Pleasant overnight before a very hot Wednesday

- AIR QUALITY ALERT through Wednesday
- Scattered storms develop Wednesday night into Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We will have pleasant weather overnight as lows drop back into the 60s for most. Southerly winds will eventually bring moisture levels back up across the region.
Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of 2020 so far with highs reaching up to 97 degrees in Louisville. It’ll be partly sunny with an AIR QUALITY ALERT in place for sensitive groups. Rain chances will likely hold off until after sunset.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will approach from the northwest Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. They’ll be fading as they approach, but rain will likely make it to Louisville before sunrise.
Expect lows in the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday. Scattered strong storms will be possible mainly southeast of Louisville in the afternoon. This will highly depend on how far southeast the morning’s rain makes it, leaving behind a focus for afternoon storm development. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.