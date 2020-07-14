Louisville sports bar owner questions COVID-19 testing czar’s warning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States COVID-19 testing czar is stressing the importance of people to stay away from crowds and to avoid bars. Tuesday morning on NBC’s Today Show, Federal COVID-19 Testing Czar Admiral Brett Giroir also said in hot spot areas of the country, bars should close altogether.
“You’ve got to physically distance, wear your mask, avoid bars, and close bars in those hot areas,” Giroir urged the public.
Those words are striking fear with some local bar and restaurant owners and employees in the Louisville area.
“We just need to make a decision and roll with it,” Khalil Batshon, the owner of Khalil’s on Dixie Highway, told WAVE 3 News.
Khalil’s had a busy grand re-opening on July 9. The popular bar and restaurant is operating successfully by following new health procedures, and even though Kentucky has re-opened during the pandemic without too many issues, Batshon is concerned about the future after Giroir’s warning that singled out bars.
“We’ve already shut down restaurants and bars before,” the business owner said, “and for me as an example, it dropped my business 85%.”
Batshon says he only did 15% in carryout sales when the pandemic first hit the Louisville area, but luckily his catering business was hired to feed the National Guard, which kept him in business.
Keeping Khalil’s afloat is a struggle for Batshon, especially while implementing the state’s mandated safety rules. He says its especially hard for his servers who depend on tips because some customers do not want to dine in and follow the state’s guidelines.
“We’re just trying to enforce something that’s not our doing, we’re just trying to do our jobs the same as everybody else is trying to do theirs,” bartender and server Amanda Hobday said.
Her boss agrees.
“How many times are you going to tell a guest that they have to do this or they have to do that?” Batshon added.
He says what he thinks is wrong with broad policies and statements from state and federal governments is lumping businesses like his in with rule breakers. He maintains, though, that governments should instead enforce the health procedures they put in place themselves.
“It’s very unfair, so if we’re going to enforce it, we need to enforce it and we need to be held to that standard,” Batshon said, “and that standard is, everyone needs to follow that direction or get out of the way.”
The owner of Khalil’s is hopeful people follow government-mandated guidelines so Kentucky doesn’t become a hot spot, sparing bars and restaurants like his from closing in-person food and beverage sales again.
